Christmas tree shortage impacting the 2021 holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’ve heard about how supply chain issues could impact our gift-giving for the holidays this year, but there’s also a shortage of trees under which to put those gifts.

The holidays are getting closer so you might be thinking about getting your Christmas tree.

“It’s a family tradition, we’ve been going here for a long time and there’s just something about going to pick out a Christmas tree with family that just, I don’t know, just makes you happy,” Emma Kuchenreuther from Sioux Falls said.

Christmas tree cutting is a tradition for many families but this year the Riverview Christmas Tree Farm has less trees than what they’re used to. So they’re encouraging families to come out and get their pines and firs as soon as they can because they expect most of their trees to be gone by December 1st.

“It was kind of the perfect storm with the drought of 2012 killing the babies and then last two years we just really haven’t gotten much rain in the summer so it’s really limited growth of our current trees,” Todd Gannon, owner of Riverview Christmas Tree Farm, said.

Gannon says they have about 25 percent less trees than what they are used to. Landscape Garden Centers in Sioux Falls receive trees from all over the country but have about half the product they usually do.

“The shortage really comes from a couple different issues — labor and freight like we hear in a lot of other industries, shortages, problems finding help. A lot of our tree farms even had issue harvesting the trees due to the shortage of labor,” Laura Kalfs, a Landscape Garden Centers manager, said.

So if you want a live Christmas tree this year, don’t wait until the last minute.

“We really are encouraging customers to shop early this season. Also hearing that in a lot of different industries as well but for you Christmas trees, shop early for the best selection,” Kalf said.

“Come early. We still have a really good supply right now there’s still over a thousand trees ready to go home but by the end of Thanksgiving weekend, most of those will probably be gone,” Gannon said.