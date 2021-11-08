Christmas tree makes its way to Sanford Children’s Hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Christmas tree for the Sanford Children’s Hospital had a police escort as it made its way through the streets of Sioux Falls.

It barely made it under the I-29 overpass at 12th Street.

The 50 foot tree will hopefully bring some Christmas cheer to the kids and parents coming and going from the castle. Suzy and Todd Sehr donated the tree.

It came from just outside Sioux Falls city limits.

The tree will be the centerpiece for Christmas at the Castle, which will be held on November 30th.