Washington Pavilion Christmas Tree lighting at 7 p.m. Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Due to COVID-19, the annual Parade of Lights in downtown Sioux Falls won’t happen this year — but there will be a special Tree Lighting to kick off the holidays at the Washington Pavilion.

You can watch the event live on KELOLAND.com and our KELOLAND News app. They’ve invited local health care workers to help light the tree. The ceremony gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday.

The hope is that the Christmas Market will be a gathering place for families during the holiday season.