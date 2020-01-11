Christmas tree drop-off sites close Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The last day to drop off Christmas trees at the two Sioux Falls drop-off sites is Sunday.

East Side: 1015 East Chambers Street

West of Cliff Avenue by the Household Hazardous Waste Facility. Access is available from North Drive to East Ash Street to Chambers Street, and from North Cliff Avenue to Chambers Street. The driveway just west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility will be the only access point.

West Side: 100 Lyon Boulevard

West of W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Access is available from West 12th Street to North Lyon Boulevard and from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard. The driveway just north of the railroad crossing will be the only access point.

Customers must remove all accessories from the Christmas trees, including lights, ornaments, decorations and stands.

The city says large loads and commercial loads will not be accepted and must go directly to the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill. Artificial trees, bags, leaves, rubble or household garbage will not be accepted either.

For more information, please contact the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill at 367-8162. General information regarding the Landfill, including hours of operation, rates, and materials accepted can be found at www.siouxfalls.org/landfill.