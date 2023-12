SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at this. The day after Christmas, the City of Sioux Falls’ Christmas Tree Drop-off locations already have a plethora of trees.

For anyone still looking to drop off their tree, the Household Hazardous Waste Facility and North Lyon Boulevard will be open Monday to Saturday until January 7th. Both sites are open 9 a-m to 5 p-m. No payment is required.