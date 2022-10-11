SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local author has once again put his childhood memories to paper just in time for Christmas, and for a worthy cause.

Tom Roberts has been writing Christmas books for 20 years, but it all started three decades ago with an encounter with kids at Children’s Home Society.

“We had volunteered to help with a children’s Christmas party here on campus and once you meet these kids they really have a big impact on you, they did on us,” Children’s Home Society Event Coordinator Tom Roberts said.

The list starts with ‘Twas The Night Before Christ, while this year’s book is entitled Christmas Reflections.

“It’s an anthology, actually a collection of 12 of my stories that I have worked on over the many years. Each of these stories in themselves are not worthy of an entire book so I thought I’ll collect them all together,” Roberts said.

Christmas Reflections will debut at this weekend’s KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show and every dollar the book makes will go straight to the Children’s Home Society.

“We’ve sold over 60,000 copies of these books raising over $1.6-million and so we’re very grateful for that,” Roberts said.

“The majority of those funds are unrestricted and the good thing about that is that it impacts all areas of our mission and all areas of our campus,” CHS Chief Philanthropy Officer Jon Mammenga said.

“Tom is incredibly talented, talented writer, performer and it really shows through his passion for children and the work he does here at Children’s Home Society, and he takes that out into the community and he shares the message with the community,” Mammenga said.

Roberts says you can help spread the word by simply buying a book.

“They might be able to purchase a book, share a story with their friends and family, and remind people that Children’s Home is available for those who need them and is available for those who have a heart for helping,” Roberts said.

You can purchase Christmas Reflections this Saturday and Sunday at the KELOLAND Living Arts & Crafts Show at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall in Sioux Falls.