SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are Christmas photos from some of our viewers across KELOLAND:

The kids from Christmas on the Court delivered two carloads of toys and $4,000 to the Salvation Army, courtesy: Steven Cook

Winter Wonderland display, Doland City Park, courtesy: Bailey Coats

Christmas Village display at the Jerauld County Courthouse, Wessington Springs, courtesy: Becky Thompson

Crocheted rose Christmas tree, courtesy: Michelle Rose

Share your Christmas decoration photos! Send in photos of your decorated house, tree, lights, family or friends.

We will post a new set of photos every Saturday now through Christmas.

Attach and send your photo(s) to: ushare@keloland.com