Christmas ornaments for a cause

Some kids are learning a big lesson in Dell Rapids.

They’re playing Santa’s helper by making Christmas ornaments to help pay for school lunches for kids who can’t afford them.

“Look at mine, I have a lot of them.”

Santa’s little helpers are busy today painting and gluing, making ornaments to hang on your Christmas tree.

“We’re making snowman’s so people can buy the ornaments,” 5-year-old Macie Dahl said.

4-year-old Callie Johansen likes glitter better than painting, but in this case, she’s willing to take one for the team.

“We’re making snowmans because the school kids don’t have any lunch,” Johansen said.

The Sandlot Daycare and preschool has only been open for a couple of months, but when owner Elly Johansen heard that some kids in Dell Rapids couldn’t afford the price of a hot school lunch, she sprang into action.

“We went straight to Hobby Lobby, got our Christmas stuff to make our ornaments and decided that we wanted to show these kids that just because they’re little, they can still make a change,” The Sandlot owner Elly Johansen said.

The project may be small.

“We sold about 10. We have donations of $275 and we’re hoping for the $1,000 mark to go give to the school,” Elly Johnasen said.

But these little sales people are going to make a big difference, and they know all the selling points.

“Cause it’s sparkly,” Callie said.

“Cause they’re so pretty,” Macie said.

“Cause the school kids need lunch,” Callie said.

If the kids can raise $1,000, that will buy nearly 270 hot lunches for students in the Dell Rapids public schools.

All of the homemade donations are for sale, just make a donation of any size.