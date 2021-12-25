Christmas music for a good cause

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brookings Salvation Army is ringing in the holiday, but this time not with bells, but a saxophone player, thanks to one talented, local musician.

The sounds of Christmas are filling Hy-Vee for Brookings shoppers, thanks to one salvation army volunteer.

“Making people happy, especially the closer we get to Christmas. Christmas eve is especially my favorite because just all the happiness and people even dance like I say sometimes they just really enjoy it and the proofs in the contributions,” said Marc Littlecott, saxophone player.

Littlecott has been spreading holiday cheer for nearly 20 years.

“It was just kind of a whim, you know the salvation army is big into brass instruments and this is a woodwind, but wanted to do my share. I just volunteered once, kind of did some ad lib jazz and built on it and now I’ve got a whole repertoire memorized,” said LIttlecott.

The response they see from people in the community is incredible.

“People come up to him, they tell him how great of job he does, usual enthusiastic bell ringers but especially people that play music are the ones that definitely get the attention of those looking for a great way to donate before the holidays,” said Samantha Turnquist, service center manager for Brookings Salvation Army.

“I once had a guy, must’ve been a world war two generation guy literally crying when I was playing ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ to thanks you’s, thumbs up, had one guy say here’s a hundred bucks for not ringing that bell, so i”ve had all kinds of reactions,” said Littlecott.

It’s a musical tradition Littlecott hopes to continue for many more holidays.

“As long as my health continues, yeah. Arthritis is starting to hit my fingers so I hope for many more years though,” said Littlecott.

Today is the last day you can give to the red kettle campaign, but there are still many other ways to donate to the Salvation Army.