ALCESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Alcester are asking for the public’s help in solving recent vandalism.

Authorities say they happened overnight on December 23rd into the morning of December 24th.

The incidents happened in the 100 block of Ofstad Street and 300 block of West 2nd Street.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Alcester Police Department.

Officials add that the victim is offering a $5 hundred dollar reward for information leading to an arrest.