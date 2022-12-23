SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – With how frigid the weather has been this week, you may be rethinking your holiday plans, including whether you want to attend church services in person.

Here at KELOLAND Media Group, we will have broadcasts of different churches in Sioux Falls and Rapid City so you can worship from the warmth of your home. Celebrate Church and Zion Lutheran Church are two of them.

“We have four services on Christmas Eve, 2:30, 4, 5:30 and we have a candlelight service at 11 p.m. — those are all in-person services. On Sunday, Christmas Day, we have service at 10 a.m,” John Kagey, the adult ministries pastor for Celebrate Community Church, said.

“We have three opportunities here at Zion Lutheran Church — 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Everyone is invited and we’d love to see you here,” Greg Lehr, the senior pastor at Zion Lutheran Church, said.

If you don’t want to brave the cold elements outdoors, you can trade the pew for your living room couch.

“Weather is unpredictable, as we’ve noticed this week. We also want to make sure that people have the opportunity to really celebrate the real reason for the season and that’s Jesus’s birthday,” Kagey said.

“Even if they’re not watching the tv directly, if they have KELOLAND on, they’ll hear the message and we know faith comes by hearing. So it’s just a great opportunity for our church to spread the good news of Christ coming,” Lehr said.

A Christmas message no matter where you choose to worship.

“We encourage everyone, whether you attend a church or not, join the service somewhere,” Kagey said.

“I hope that we could all find peace and hope and even some joy and love each other during this season and maybe just turn towards each other,” Lehr said.

All Christmas services on KELOLAND stations

Saturday, December 24

Bethany Mennonite Church at 4 p.m. on KELOLAND TV

Zion Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. on KELOLAND TV

Central Church at 8 p.m. on KELOLAND TV

Celebrate Church at 7 p.m. on KELOXTRA

Calvary Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. MT on KELOLAND TV (Rapid City)

Sunday, December 25

Celebrate Church at 5:30 a.m. on KELOLAND TV

Catholic Diocese at 10 a.m. on KELOLAND TV

Bethanny Mennonite Church at 1 p.m. on KELOLAND TV

Brookings First United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on KELOLAND TV

Celebrate Church at 11 a.m. on KELOXTRA

Christmas at the Cathedral at 12 p.m. on KELOXTRA

Worship at Bethany at 4 p.m. on KELOXTRA

Christmas at the Cathedral at 6:30 p.m. on KELOXTRA

Catholic Diocese at 9 a.m. MT on KELOLAND TV (Rapid City)

