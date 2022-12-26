SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Around the world, people from all walks of life celebrated Christmas Saturday — some despite the war and loss that has impacted them this year.

Here is a look at how the light of Christmas is being found both near and far.

The sun rose over the biblical town of Bethlehem on Christmas Day morning.

For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic kept international visitors away from the traditional birthplace of Jesus. But this year, hotels were full.

In Kyiv, Ukraine, Christmas carols were sung inside the metro station amid an air raid alarm.

Ukraine has now endured ten months of ravaging from Russia.

Most Ukrainians traditionally celebrate Orthodox Christmas on the 7th of January, according to the Julian calendar. This year amidst a full-scale Russian invasion, many Ukrainians wished to distance themselves from Eastern Orthodox tradition and join the West in celebrations.

In London, King Charles III delivered his first-ever Christmas message, paying tribute to his later mother Queen Elizabeth II.

“Christmas is a particularly poignant time for all of us who have lost loved ones. We feel their absence at every familiar turn of the season and remember them in each cherished tradition. In the much-loved carol, ‘O little town of Bethlehem,’ we sing of ‘how in thy dark streets shineth the everlasting light.’ My mother’s belief in the power of that light was an essential part of her faith in God, but also her faith in people. And it is one which I share with my whole heart,” Charles said.

A little closer to home, the Stockton, California, Police Department delivered presents alongside Santa — making sure no child was forgotten this Christmas. They made several stops for families and children affected by violent crime.

“You know some of these families have experienced some horrific things and for us to be able to make their children have a happier holiday season, it’s a win for all of us,” police chief Stanley Mcfadden said.