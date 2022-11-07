SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re looking to dress up your Christmas tree with something special, a local artist may have just what you need.

It takes Holona FastHorse about an hour to craft just one of the ornaments.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“A lot of them do have native prints on them,” Artist Holona FastHorse said.

The money raised from selling the star quilt bulbs benefits the Indigenous Youth Winter Solstice program.

It provides gifts to Native American kids in Sioux Falls.

FastHorse started the program about four years ago.

“Native American children came here to the cities, they have long hair, they have last names like mine and they were being made fun of by their peers because they didn’t dress right, they didn’t have access to a lot of things that well-off parents had,” FastHorse said.

You can buy sets of three ornaments at Watecha Bowl in Sioux Falls.

You can also reach out to FastHorse on Facebook to get one.

“Stuff like that demands community support and as small business owners promoting culture and diversity in our community it’s our responsibility to back these

grassroots community members,” Watecha Bowl owner Lawrence West said.

FastHorse says the program helped 5 kids in the first year.

This holiday season, 40 kids will be sponsored.

“All the support is welcome. We want to expand our reaching out to more students. Last year I had 75 students that applied, but I couldn’t take all of them,” FastHorse said.

With the community’s help, the program can spread even more holiday cheer.