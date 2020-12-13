Christmas at the Cathedral goes on tour this year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s an early Christmas today for guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Christmas at the Cathedral is on the move this year to bring cheer to people dealing with homelessness in Sioux Falls.

Tonight, a pre-recorded Christmas concert is being played for guests at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House. That showing at the shelter just started at 6 p.m., but before that, guests were treated to a meal catered by Fazoli’s.

Related Content Christmas at the Cathedral cancels in-person performances

Usually, guests go to the Cathedral to see the concert, but because of the pandemic, the concert is coming to them this year.

“Our main hope is that the guests here tonight will know how much they’re loved. This is a time, Christmastime means so much to everyone and for me it means a lot about family and we want them to feel that they’re a part of our family, that we love them and that we care about them and hopefully they’ll have a really fun experience tonight,” Jan Feterl with the Catholic Community Foundation said.

Christmas at the Cathedral is also going to the St. Francis House and The Banquet in Sioux Falls. There is no concert at the actual cathedral this year.



