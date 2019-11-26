Christmas at the Capitol taking shape

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s looking a lot like Christmas in the South Dakota Capitol building.

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard snapped some photos of the decorations inside the Capitol. The theme for this year is ‘Hometown Christmas.’

Between 85 and 90 trees were brought into the Capitol for the display. Communities, schools, organizations, state departments and other groups are assigned specific areas and trees to decorate.

The formal lightning ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the rotunda hosted by Gov. Kristi Noem. You can see some of the Christmas decorations of the Capitol in the photo slideshow below.