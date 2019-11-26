1  of  19
Closings & Delays
American Legion Post 15 Sioux Falls Burke School District Chester School District Corsica-Stickney School District Dakota Christian HS Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Gregory School District Hanson School District Irene-Wakonda Marion Marty Indian Mount Marty College Northwest Iowa CC Parkston Platte-Geddes South Central Wagner West Lyon Community

Christmas at the Capitol taking shape

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — It’s looking a lot like Christmas in the South Dakota Capitol building. 

KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard snapped some photos of the decorations inside the Capitol. The theme for this year is ‘Hometown Christmas.’ 

Between 85 and 90 trees were brought into the Capitol for the display. Communities, schools, organizations, state departments and other groups are assigned specific areas and trees to decorate. 

The formal lightning ceremony will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the rotunda hosted by Gov. Kristi Noem. You can see some of the Christmas decorations of the Capitol in the photo slideshow below.

  • Photo by Kevin Kjergaard.
  • Photo by Kevin Kjergaard.
  • Photo by Kevin Kjergaard.
  • Photo by Kevin Kjergaard.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests