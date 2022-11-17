SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Grand Lighting Ceremony for Christmas at the South Dakota Capitol is set for 7 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

This year’s theme is “Merry Prairie Christmas,” according to Gov. Kristi Noem’s office.

The Capitol Christmas display includes about 82 trees decorated by volunteers from communities, schools, churches, nonprofit organizations, and state government offices.

Noem, First Gentleman Byron Noem and Pierre Mayor Steve Harding are scheduled to be at the ceremony.

The largest tree in the Capitol is a 38 ft Black Hills Spruce donated by Steve and Sue Ahlers and Donald and Kristin Berger of Pierre.

The tree is being decorated by South Dakota Shriners. Ceremony music will be provided by the El Riad Shrine Chanters from the Sioux Falls area.

Santa will be at the Capitol ceremony.

After the lighting ceremony, the tree display is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily from Nov. 23 through Dec. 26.

