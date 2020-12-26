Christmas at Pioneer Memorial in Viborg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Christmas may not feel like it normally does for many people across the country, but that’s why staff at the Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services in Viborg, South Dakota, are taking extra steps to spread some holiday cheer to their senior living residents.

The holiday season is usually a time of joy and coming together with family. For residents in senior living facilities, though, this Christmas may not feel like that.

“You know, every season we want it to be as fun as possible, but especially this year, just with COVID and just the limitations and everything that that has placed, but also still kind of make the best of it as well. Keep everyone’s spirits high and just make it as much fun out of the occasion as we can,” CEO of Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services Lindsey Hauger said.

Staff at Pioneer Memorial Hospital and Health Services in Viborg have been hosting special Christmas activities for their residents from visits with Santa, to bringing in a pastor for worship services.

“Last Friday, we had a special Christmas breakfast for them. So all the different managers went in and were their waitresses. I was taking one of their orders and at the end he comes back and just wanted one more thing, just a bowl of whipped cream and chocolate chips. So, it was just fun just to have all the fun foods and different things just to celebrate,” Hauger said.

They’ve also received over a thousand letters and pictures from the kids in nearby schools.

“Seeing them find the joy in all of this, when it is hard some days, is just, reminds all of us as staff members why we are doing what we are doing. It makes coming to work that much more meaningful and on these hard days that there has been, just really puts things back into perspective of why we do what we do,” Hauger said.

But it wasn’t just the residents getting some holiday surprises. Health care workers in the hospital got a Christmas gift in the form of a COVID-19 vaccine this week.

“It kind of offered a little bit of, like a hope, or just a little bit of a, okay, we’re getting closer to the end of this. Kind of a nice just, just something to see the end of the tunnel hopefully soon is what we’re hoping for,” Hauger said.

“It’s been a long, rough year for a lot of people in health care, you know, just for us as health care workers, but also for us personally just because we’re missing family members. There’s a lot of people we haven’t been able to see. Our residents are getting to see their families, you know, so the idea that this could, you know, is going to turn the corner and hopefully get us to that point of somehow getting to a point that we’re going to feel like we’re getting back to normal again,” Director of Nursing Sharon Jacobsen said.

61 health care workers in Viborg received the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. The rest of the staff will get it next week.