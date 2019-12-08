Christmas Acres: More than just a holiday tradition

Le Mars, Iowa (KELO) — Many people are getting into the holiday spirit this time of year by stringing lights and other Christmas decor around their homes and businesses.

At Christmas Acres the Scheitler family has taken their decorating to the next level. You’ll find more than 150,000 lights and 700 plastic figures.

There’s a reason behind all of these decorations and it’s not just to spread holiday cheer. Find out how this display gives back to the community coming up in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.