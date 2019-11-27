Chris Young to appear on South Dakota float at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Country music star Chris Young will help show off The Rushmore State in the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday in New York City.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism announced South Dakota’s “Mount Rushmore’s American Pride” float would appear in the parade for a 10th consectuvie year.

It’s estimated three million people watch the parade from the streets of New York City, while more than 50 million people watch the parade on TV nationwide. The South Dakota Department of Tourism says the float is to drive new and repeat visitors to the state as well as generate brand awareness.

“Partnerships with brands like Macy’s provide a valuable touchpoint to potential visitors across the nation and, with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, tremendous international exposure as well,” Secretary of the Department of Tourism James Hagen said in a news release.

The parade airs on TV from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday.