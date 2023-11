SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music artist Chris Stapleton is coming to Sioux Falls.

The singer’s “All-American Road Show” tour will make a stop at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Friday, May 24, 2024.

According to a news release, Stapleton will appear with special guests Marcus King and The War & Treaty.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online and in person at the KELOLAND Box Office.