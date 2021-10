SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Chris Stapleton concert scheduled for tonight has been rescheduled due to an illness.

The singer posted to his Facebook and Twitter that he would be unable to perform due to having laryngitis

“I want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse,” the singer posted.

The new concert will take place on November 14, 2021.