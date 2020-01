SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - On Monday, Mayor Paul TenHaken officially launched Sioux 52, a new mentoring initiative encouraging all of Sioux Falls to get involved in mentoring.

One of those ways is through the Lutheran Social Services mentorship program. Daren Anderson has been mentoring Lincoln High Senior Archer Hoffpauir since he was in third grade and, over the years, it's become much more than just a job.