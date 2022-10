SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A country musician is coming back to The District in Sioux Falls.

Pepper Entertainment announced Chris Janson will play a show Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Tickets will start at $40.50 put fees and go on-sale Friday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m.

You can find tickets at etix.com.

Janson is known for his country songs “Buy Me A Boat” and “Drunk Girl.” He last played at The District in 2019.