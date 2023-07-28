SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Hartford chiropractor and coach accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl under his care, had his bond reduced Friday, but still remains behind bars.

31-year-old Joel Martens’ bond was reduced to $50,000 cash, in part because a rape charge was dropped.

The victim was 16, not 15 as first reported, when he began having sex with the girl during her office visits.

He is still charged with sexual contact with a child by a person in authority along with possession of child pornography and exploitation of a minor.

The victim told investigators the two had sex more than 100 times at her chiropractic appointments and twice at his home, when his wife was gone.

In court today, Martens’ defense attorney said no other victims have come forward since this story was reported earlier this week, and that Martens is not a threat to the community.