SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, August 10. Here’s a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

A Hartford Chiropractor has officially been indicted on several charges, including rape and sexual contact with a child in his care.

A 33-year-old Sturgis man is headed to federal prison for robbing a Spearfish bank.

A Utah man was shot and killed Wednesday morning during an FBI raid linked to threats against President Biden and other Democratic officials.

If you are wondering who won the largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s history, you will likely have to wait a few months.

