SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Hartford Chiropractor — accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl who he was treating — returned to court this morning.

Joel Martens

Earlier this morning, Joel Martens was arraigned on 17 charges, including two counts of rape.

Martens appeared with his attorney and was wearing black and white stripes.

He will be back in court on Wednesday for a bond hearing.