SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chipotle is planning to build another location, this time in eastern Sioux Falls.

According to online permit documents, the second Chipotle would be located at Foss Avenue and Arrowhead Parkway. According to the city’s website, the permit is under review.

It’s been a year since the Mexican grill opened its first restaurant in Sioux Falls at Empire Place, next to the Empire Mall. Residents had been asking for years for a Chipotle.