Chip and Joanna Gaines give former KELOLAND couple their own reality show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, many of us are turning to reality shows to escape from, well, reality. Soon you’ll see a new one, featuring a South Dakota husband and North Dakota wife on a famous couple’s new network.

You know Chip and Joanna Gaines, right? Of course you do. The celebrity DIY-ers are everywhere. They’re launching the Magnolia Network, and have tapped Taylor and Heidi Calmus to be on the Magnolia Network. The two have a big YouTube following, and that helped build a platform to get their own show.

In their videos, Taylor and Heidi Calmus give viewers a glimpse into what it’s like to raise two toddlers.

“There’s a glimpse into our home life. Yeah, there it is. She’s cleaning. It’s cool. She’s doing a little spot sweep,” Taylor said via Zoom.

It’s easy to get swept up by this Midwestern, now Californian family. Taylor is originally from Howard, SD, and Heidi is from Fargo, ND. KELOLAND News has shown you some of their videos from their vlog Dude Dad. Soon, they’ll be starring in their own reality show called Super Dad.

Taylor: “It feels really weird to finally be talking about it. We’ve known about it for so long.”

Heidi: “We’ve been a little muzzled.”

In some of their videos, Taylor has created everything from a mini-carnival ride and the Dumb and Dumber van for their children, Juno and Theo. This all ties in with Super Dad’s premise. Taylor and his build team meet with other dads to help them build something for their kids.

“From a backyard pirate ship to a custom ball-launcer on their family truck,” Taylor said. “We’ll sort of come along side of him and help him make it bigger and better.”

This couple got on Chip and Joanna’s radar a few years ago, when Taylor challenged Chip to a build-off.

Taylor: “Are you nervous at all by any chance this young buck could swing a hammer better than you?”

Chip: “This is just sad. You have zero chance of winning this thing.”

Eventually, Taylor and Heidi got the ultimate prize.

“Chip had pulled us aside into a room and told us he wanted to put us on a TV show. Both of us were sort of like, Ok!” Heidi said.

In addition to building things, the show will feature the Midwest foundation of this mom, dad and their kids. They hope families all over America will relate to Super Dad, and maybe catch a glimpse of themselves.

Heidi: “The Midwest culture is about being there for each other.”

Taylor: “For the viewer, they’re not in this alone. There are families like us and all across the world going through these same things.”

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Chip and Joanna have delayed the launch of their network. Taylor and Heidi aren’t sure when their show will premiere. We will update you when we find out.