SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After nearly two years as public health director for the City of Sioux Falls, Dr. Charles Chima has resigned.

Chima was hired on June 28, 2021, according to Bill O’Toole, director of human resources for the City of Sioux Falls.

Born in Nigeria, Chima is a medical doctor who also holds a master of science in epidemiology as well as a doctor of public health.

Back in May of 2021, KELOLAND News interviewed Chima about the new position.

“I felt that strong desire to go back to the front lines of public health work. And why Sioux Falls? Sioux Falls, the simple answer to that is that Sioux Falls loved me first,” Chima said in the 2021 interview.

Chima’s last day working with the city was June 12.

We’ve asked the mayor’s office how they plan to fill the public health director position, but we have not heard back yet. This story will be updated when we do.