Chilifest cook off being held at Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weather may make for the perfect time to have a warm bowl of chili. And if that’s what you’re looking for tonight, make sure to head over to the Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center on 26th street.

The Chilifest cook off got underway at 5 and if you’re just getting off work you have until 8 to stop by. This is an event that benefits The Banquet.

All the funds raised Thursday night will provide children brand new school supplies. In just the last few weeks, The Banquet has given out more than 6,000 backpacks here in Sioux Falls.

For $20 you can sample all the chili and then vote for your favorite. There’s also a raffle and music.

So make sure to stop by Cliff Avenue Greenhouse on 26th Street — just off of I-229, so you can help out a local cause.