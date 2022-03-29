SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls toy store will be able to put even more smiles on kids’ faces. Child’s Play Toys is opening a third location.

In just over a week, owner Nancy Savage will be opening her third location.

You’ll now be able to find Child’s Play Toys at the Bridges at 57th.

“We’ve always really liked this area, I come down here a lot myself, a lot of businesses I frequent in this area and so the timing was perfect and when the space became available, we thought this was a perfect fit for us,” owner, Child’s Play Toys, Nancy Savage said.

Since the beginning of March, she’s been working to make this space ready to welcome kids of all ages.

“Everything that we have ordered has been rolling in, the only difficulty we are having at this time would be clothing because clothing you need to buy six months out and so what we are going to do is bring a lot of the clothing down here,” Savage said.

Opening day is set for April 8th. But before then, she wouldn’t mind hiring a few more employees.

“I was actually just meeting with my manager and we were looking at schedules, and we are in good shape right now, we could use a few more people to fill in some little gaps,” Savage said. “We have a few people that will be jumping around to all three locations, which I’m excited about, which will be new for us.”

Savage says she looks forward to being part of the business community at this location near 57th and Western.

“Encourage people to stay, to grab a cup of coffee at Scooters, or Fly Boy, or Oh My Cupcakes, and wander down and make a day of it like they do downtown, we have a lot of people that will go to breakfast, lunch, and dinner downtown and hangout, and we are hoping that’s the same,” Savage said.

Child’s Play Toys is also located in downtown Sioux Falls and at Lake Lorraine.