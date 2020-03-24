Child’s Play Toys delivering positivity during pandemic

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) – A local business is looking to go the extra mile to make sure kids play it safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last weekend, Child’s Play Toys started their first-ever delivery system to get toys to families. On Monday afternoon, they officially closed their doors to public entry, but that hasn’t stopped their ‘drive’ to help out.

After a week in self quarantine, siblings Cooper and Ellie Olawsky feel like they have run out of things to do.

“Well once you do everything then you’re going to want to do it all over again and then you start getting sick of it,” Cooper said.

“I hate it because we don’t get to play with out friends,” Ellie said.

For their mother Kate, it’s just as hard to keep things contained.

“I’m a stay at home mom so we normally do a lot of stuff indoors as it is, especially when it’s cold outside, now it’s, kind of, went to the extreme,” Kate Olawsky said.

While the pandemic itself raises concerns, there can still be some found in the house.

“You know, with their kids being at home, keeping them learning and keeping them occupied,” Owner of Child’s Play Toys Nancy Savage said.

But Olawsky has found something new to lift their spirits. Child’s Play Toys has closed it’s doors to prevent spread of COVID-19. But that’s not stopping store owner Nancy Savage from taking it upon herself to deliver the goods.

“I just feel that this community we have here, I mean, it’s just so amazing,” Savage said.

With her new system, parents can call into the store, or go online, and pick out toys they think will be best fit for their kids. Savage will then browse the aisles, find what you request, and then deliver them personally to your door.

And they serve a greater purpose than just a way to pass the time.

“We have a couple games that are for fun: just purely fun. But then the dotters – paint dotters that we got, we also got A-B-C’s so we can work on our A-B-C’s and writing,” Kate said.

“The one game that Cooper got is actually a strategy game as well. So, it’s not just playing it but that playing and learning aspect as well,” Kate said

Bringing more than just families together in a time that feels so distant.

“I think if we can buy local and we can help support those local shops that that is amazing,” Kate said.

A little local touch that means so much.

Savage says her delivery goes 24/7 and does curbside pickup from 10 to 4 Monday through Saturday. You can get a hold of Savage by means of Facebook or FaceTime, and you can browse their website for toy options.