Child’s Play Toy owner to open second location at Lake Lorraine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A beloved piece of Downtown Sioux Falls is spreading to the west side of the city. Child’s Play Toys is opening a second location at Lake Lorraine. The owner says it’ll serve a different population of the city, and its debut marks an important anniversary for her.

Perhaps the biggest smile in Child’s Play Toys doesn’t belong to a child at all, but rather the adult who owns the store.

“It just makes me so happy when I see a little one walk in the door for the first time, and you can see their eyes just light up,” Nancy Savage, owner, said.

Actually, the downtown mainstay is a bright spot for a lot of people who are still kids at heart.

“The toys that are for sale here, when I walk through the store, I see the toys that sparked creativity for me when I was young,” Misty Cordell said.

Savage hopes to take that magic with her to her second location at Lake Lorraine.

“Toys ‘R Us being gone, I think, has left a void on that side of town,” Savage said.

Crews are currently building the new 1,500 sq ft shop. It’s set to open in November, almost exactly ten years after Savage opened her first location.

“I’m so excited! I have been working on getting a second location for years!” Savage said.

Savage says it’ll have the same downtown shop feel as the original. Cordell says with two grandchildren, and two on the way, it doesn’t hurt to have two places to help her spoil them.

“That’s really exciting, because my parents live in that area. So, I’ll be visiting a lot more,” Cordell said.

For a decade, there has been no shortage of smiles in Child’s Play Toys, and Savage can’t wait to double the opportunities for her customers to be kids again.

“I just want it to be the place where people on the west side can come and enjoy and just spend time,” Savage said.