Children’s Museum of South Dakota celebrating 10th anniversary

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular attraction in Brookings is celebrating a decade of being open.

The Children’s Museum of South Dakota opened in 2010 and has been providing educational activities for people of all ages. They are celebrating their anniversary this week with a self-guided scavenger hunt, a chalk walk, and meet and greets with the museum mascot Kidoodle.

“It’s incredible,” Director of Marketing Kerrie Vilhauer said. “We’ve just really taken some time, as you say, to reminisce about all the people that have really grown up alongside of us. There’s children that came to the museum right away, and they didn’t even know how to say the word museum. It’s been wonderful to hear all the stories of the community members who we’ve impacted along the way.”

The celebration activities will last through Saturday. KELOLAND News Intern Carter Schmidt will have the full report for you tonight at 10 p.m.