Children’s Museum in Brookings making plans for reopening

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Children’s Museum is finally reopening after three months of being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Marketing Kerrie Vilhauer says the facility is opening in phases. Starting with its outdoor Prairie Play area. It’s also taking many precautions before people return.

“First of all, timed ticketing and reservations to limit the number of people who are out on the Prairie. We’re asking for 5 feet of physical distance between parties. Face coverings as requested by American Academy of Pediatrics,” Vilhauer said.

The museum opens to members next week on July 7.

KELOLAND’s Max Hofer will have full details on their reopening and future plans Friday on KELOLAND This Morning.