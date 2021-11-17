Children’s Miracle Network champion Joseph Keating dies at 26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have some sad news to report tonight, one that touches a lot of us here at KELO-TV. Joseph Keating, who was once a Children’s Miracle Network champion, has died.

We followed Joseph’s journey for years. At birth, he was diagnosed with a rare type of blood vessel abnormality inside the brain called Vein of Galen Malformation.

Joseph was a fighter, though, and overcame the odds. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 2013 and continued his education at Augustana University where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in Anthropology and Art.

Joseph Keating was 26.

