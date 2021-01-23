Children’s Inn set to expand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A resource for victims of domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual assault is set for a big expansion in Sioux Falls. Children’s Inn’s footprint will grow thanks to a multi-million dollar donation.

In 2019, T. Denny Sanford gifted the Children’s Home Society with $55 million. $11 million of that went to Children’s Inn.

This week, Children’s Inn purchased land with that money next to the Empower Campus on East 10th street. Though it’s currently a snow-covered track, eventually a new building for Children’s Inn will be sitting there. The hope is that the new building will have 32 to 38 bedrooms with 96 beds where victims of domestic abuse, child abuse and sexual assault can find shelter.

“The people we serve, it’s just such a rewarding place to work and be a part of. Knowing that we’ve had this need for quite some time has, just being able to be a part of this project is just amazing, honestly, you know. I’m so excited to see the outcome and the smiles on the staff’s face and the people who are staying with us and just knowing that we are going to have a home for victims that will last for years and years and years to come,” Amy Carter, operations director for Children’s Inn, said.

It’s still early in the planning stage for the new building, so a final project budget and timeline has not yet been finalized.