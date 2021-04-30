Children’s Inn set to break ground on new space next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Children’s Inn is just days away from breaking ground on a new building in Sioux Falls.

The organization helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, or neglect. With the new location, Children’s Inn will increase to 38 bedrooms from 24 and more than double the number of beds.

“Because Children’s Inn has been operating at or above capacity really for the past several years, this extra space will give us the space we need to continue to serve the needs of those who need us,” Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter said.

The groundbreaking is next Tuesday. The new facility will be on east 8th Street, just west of Interstate 2-29.