Children’s Inn set to break ground on new space next week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Children’s Inn is just days away from breaking ground on a new building in Sioux Falls.

The organization helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse, or neglect. With the new location, Children’s Inn will increase to 38 bedrooms from 24 and more than double the number of beds.

“Because Children’s Inn has been operating at or above capacity really for the past several years, this extra space will give us the space we need to continue to serve the needs of those who need us,” Children’s Inn Operations Director Amy Carter said.

The groundbreaking is next Tuesday. The new facility will be on east 8th Street, just west of Interstate 2-29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 