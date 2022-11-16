SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name.

Staff and clients moved into this new building off of 10th Street in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.

Children’s Inn is now Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

“Children’s Inn was sometimes confusing to people, people thought we only served children or you had to have children to stay here,” program director, Amy Carter said. “We’re providing safety to individuals and families, but we also want to make sure people knew we’re a shelter, we are the only domestic violence shelter in this area, and we wanted to ensure people knew that’s what we did.”

Amy Carter, who is the program director, says the space is much bigger than before.

“Our old building had 40 beds and 24 bedrooms, our new facility has 96 beds and 38 bedrooms, we went from a 19,000 square foot building to a 48,000 square foot building,” Carter said.

This area is the Hope Center, which is the starting point for clients when they come here.

She says in 2021 they averaged about 1,100 intakes. This year, that number is on track to be about 12% higher.

“In addition to all the bedroom spaces we increased spaces to offer counseling services, we have additional, our dining room is bigger so everyone can eat, we have additional common spaces, like family rooms and play areas,” Carter said.

A place that allows the program to have a greater impact in the community.

“Getting to this larger space, we know we won’t have to turn people away if they need to be here, so that to me is most important, we are going to be able to provide that safety to people regardless because of the size,” Carter said.

The new address is 113 North St. Paul Avenue. Carter says they’re also raising $12 million for their capital campaign.