Rapid City, S.D. (KELO) –Children’s Home Society is expanding into another South Dakota City.

The organization has served the Black Hills community and children for over 130 years.

The Children’s Home Society expects to be up and running in Rapid City by the middle of 2026.

“Because for what we needed there was nothing available in Rapid City. We knew we wanted to move into the heart of Rapid on the bus line so kiddos could be dropped off and our families and staff could take the bus,” Children’s Home Society CEO Michelle LaVallee said.

Melissa Johnson and her family have been using the services at CHS for years.

“The in-patient setting, the residential treatment that children’s home offers is just second to none in South Dakota and not only do they serve this generation, but they’re changing the trajectory for the children of South Dakota and the future of our state,” Board Member Melissa Johnson said.

Children’s Home Society has lived in the Black Hills for quite some time. But this move into Rapid City, into the old National American University building is going to help them have a greater positive impact on those kids here in the community. They will be able to work with students in the district better.

“Really excited about it, students in the Rapid City school district will now be able to be served by our Black Hills campus. That’s something we’ve had in Sioux Falls but haven’t had in Rapid City until now and the fact that we will have that is just going to be fantastic,” Johnson said.

The next steps include designing, organizing and building community connections.

“Communicating with folks who are going to need our services, so we have a whole communication plan to really let people know who Children’s Home Society is. I think people know us, but they know us in a very narrow way. So you’ll be seeing a very aggressive varied communication and branding,” LaVallee said.

This new campus looks to be a community asset while providing efficiency with their programs.

The design process for the new building will begin in January.