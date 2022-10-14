SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society.

On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s.

“We really just want to honor the past and all those that made it possible to help all these children through decades of South Dakota,” Rick Weber, Children’s Home Society Director of Development, said.

The marker is near the Lewis at 10th and Cliff.