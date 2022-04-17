SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – If you’re a parent you’ve probably spent countless hours reading to your child. One organization that has a focus on literacy is in need of donations so families can continue spending time reading books together.

You’ll find thousands of books inside the Reach Literacy bookstore. But one thing they’re running short on is children’s books.

“Each year Reach probably gets anywhere from 100,000-160,000 donated to us and of those there’s a ton of kids books that get donated, but part of our mission, we think literacy starts at home so we donate a ton of kids books back out,” executive director, Paige Carda said.

Last year, Reach donated nearly 18,000 kid’s books to schools, non-profits, and youth.

“We get requests all the time, we just got a request yesterday, could we get 500 books, we’d love to if we have those extra books to give you, if you have books laying around and they’re collecting dust, give them to Reach,” Carda said.

She says some of the most popular children’s books are one about dinosaurs, in fact, they only have one left.

“They’ve never gone out of style, anything that has to do with animals is always really popular, easy readers are great because we have a lot of people looking for those guided readers, level 1, level 2 readers,” Carda said. “Harry Potter is still probably our most requested book.”

The organization also gives five free kids’ books per family when they visit the book store.

Which makes your donation even more important.

“Being able to refresh those and recycle those for people to be able to utilize and take home to their own families is huge,” Carda said.

Reach Literacy is also holding a book drive right now, so you can drop off any adult or children’s book when they’re open or use the drop box outside.