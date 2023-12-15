SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A recent report from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative found that most childcare centers in the area are losing money every year. That’s despite low pay. In 2022, the average childcare worker made $11.51 per hour. In many cases, raising rates to increase pay and profits isn’t an option. The report also found that 87 percent of families – who don’t qualify for state childcare assistance – can’t afford tuition.

In June, the group, led by Rana Deboer and Nicole Futh, presented its findings from an eight-month study. Today, we caught up with Deboer, who now runs her own consulting company called Volt Strategy. She says day cares, like Apple Tree face many challenges regarding how much they can pay workers and how much they can charge parents.

“In order to get those rates up to a place that does allow that business to flourish, to really profit, that’s also the hard spot of wages so for those child care workers those great brain architects that we have in our community they need a healthy wage so it’s this catch 22 of having those tuition rates that are affordable but also having at a healthy enough rate that the business can be sustainable, said DeBoer.

As for a solution, Deboer says the study found there is no magic bullet, no quick fix. She urges those involved to read the study, or at the very least read the executive summary because it will spell out a few sure truths. Solving the problem will take a multi-faceted approach from government, businesses and parents. And we need to start thinking of child care as infrastructure.

“We have to look at it in the same way we do some of our sewers, streets, and our public school systems. That’s the mindset shift we need to start making as a community,” said Deboer.

Mayor Paul TenHaken has said affordable child care is one of the most complicated issues in Sioux Falls, especially as the city grows.

If you’d like to take a look at the study follow the link. https://siouxfallsthrive.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/SFCC-Final-Report.pdf