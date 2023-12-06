SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Now that Governor Kristi Noem has laid out her budget, many South Dakota families are wondering what role the state will play in helping solve the childcare crisis.

The topic was not included in the Governor’s address.

Every day, Bailey Sprinkle heads to work with her two kids Addilynn and Emmett. She utilizes the childcare facilities at EmBe for her little ones.

“Truly if it wasn’t for EmBe, I don’t know how we would afford childcare and I don’t know what we would do,” said Bailey Sprinkle, mom.

As EmBe’s HR specialist, Sprinkle gets an employee discount for childcare, without it she says she doesn’t know how she and her husband would manage.

“If I were to have two kids at that in-home daycare that still would have been cutting it very close. I truly don’t know what families do to afford child care, especially for those of us kind of in our like in the middle average,” Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle’s situation is not uncommon for parents these days. This is why CEO Kerri Tietgen says it’s imperative to take steps to combat the problem.

“The biggest risk to our economy and this economic engine and the viability of our communities is childcare,” Tietgen said.

The average cost for childcare in the state is between 10 to 15 thousand dollars a child a year. Throughout 2023, EmBe offered 600,000 dollars worth of scholarships for parents, triple the amount from 2020.

“It’s not enough. And these are families that have done everything… And it’s time for us to take care of them and we just haven’t as a state. So I hope that’s coming. I hope that’s coming with our legislators this year. I hope that’s coming as the Governor looks at future investments at the state,” Tietgen said.

Tietgen says 80 percent of households in the state make less than 100-thousand dollars a year.

This means they make too much to qualify for federal assistance, so they can’t qualify for traditional programs.