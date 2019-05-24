Local News

Child who survived mall plunge undergoing further procedures

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:14 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 06:14 AM CDT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The family of a 5-year-old boy who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota says he will undergo further medical procedures.
    
The Woodbury family posted Thursday evening on a GoFundMe page that the procedures are "non-life threatening complications" related to the fall. The boy, named Landen, plunged 40 feet when he was randomly grabbed by Emmanuel Aranda and tossed over the railing. Aranda has pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder in the April 12 attack. Landen suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones.
    
The family's post says Landen is recovering, his spirit is strong, but there is still a long road of recovery ahead.
    
The GoFundMe site has raised more than $1 million over the past month.
 

