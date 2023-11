RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A child was hit by a vehicle in Rapid City Tuesday at about 12:30 p.m. (MDT) in the unit block of East Signal Drive according to the Rapid City Police Department.

After hitting the child, the vehicle came to a stop and the suspect driver fled on foot.

One person has been detained and the child was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.