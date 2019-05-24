SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A group of child sex abuse survivors will stand outside the Diocese of Sioux Falls and urge leaders to add 25 more names to its list of clergy with "substantiated allegations" of abuse on Friday.

Back in March, the diocese released a list of 11 priests with what they called "substantiated allegations" of abuse.

KELOLAND News will be there when the survivors gather outside the Diocese office. They plan to speak at 11 a.m. in what they call a "sidewalk news conference."

