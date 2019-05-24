Local News

WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: Child sex abuse survivors plan protest outside Diocese of Sioux Falls

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:16 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:36 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A group of child sex abuse survivors will stand outside the Diocese of Sioux Falls and urge leaders to add 25 more names to its list of clergy with "substantiated allegations" of abuse on Friday. 

Back in March, the diocese released a list of 11 priests with what they called "substantiated allegations" of abuse.

KELOLAND News will be there when the survivors gather outside the Diocese office. They plan to speak at 11 a.m. in what they call a "sidewalk news conference."  Watch live online in the video player below or click here if using KELOLAND News app.

Stay with KELOLAND News for updates on air and online.
 

