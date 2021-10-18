Child seriously hurt in crash that kills 2 near Rapid City

PENNINGTON COUNTY (KELO) — Two people died and a child was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash reported Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 31-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female passenger died and a 5-year-old received life-threatening injuries, according to the DPS.

The three were in a 2018 Kia Niro that stopped at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. As it drove into the intersection, it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon southbound on Highway 79 driven by a 16-year-old female, according to the DPS.

The DPS said the five-year-old was airlifted to a Rapid City Hospital.

The 16-year-old driver was also transported to a Rapid City hospital with minor injuries. A 14-year-old female passenger in her vehicle was not injured.

Names of the five people involved in the crash are not being released pending notification of family members.

