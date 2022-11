SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The trial of a former Sioux Falls police officer facing child pornography charges has been delayed once again.

The trial was set to start today, but has been moved to Jan. 17, 2023 at the request of the defendant.

Matthew Jock was arrested earlier this year. Court documents say Jock looked at sexual videos involving children and shared them on Kik messenger.