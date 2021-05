SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A three-year-old girl was hurt after authorities say a rope accidentally got tangled around her neck.

Sioux Falls police say the accident happened at a day care along South Solberg Avenue Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the child was playing on the playground when the rope got wrapped around her neck.

The girl was taken to the hospital; police are not sure about the child’s condition.